sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 17:18 IST, September 13th 2024

Footballer Anwar Ali suspension withdrawn, fresh consideration on Saturday: Delhi HC told

The Delhi High Court was on Friday told that the Players Status Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) will withdraw its order suspending India defender Anwar Ali.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Anwar Ali
Anwar Ali | Image: Instagram/@eastbengalfootballclub
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:18 IST, September 13th 2024