Barcelona's manager Xavi who was initially set to depart the club at the end of season had changed his mind in the last few weeks and decided to stay but in a dramatic turn of events the club legend has been sacked as head coach by Barcelona.

The news has shocked Barcelona fans as they are left wondering that why did the club put in all that effort to convince him to stay only to sack him weeks later. The decision came after tensions between Xavi and Barcelona President Joan Laporta rose after the manager called out club's finances.

With Xavi set to take part of his last game for Barcelona against Sevilla, it seems that former Bayern Munich manager are all set to take over as new Barcelona manager.

Barcelona zero in on former Bayern Munich manager to take over club

It has been reported that Barcelona have reached an agreement with former Bayern Munich and Germany manager Hansi Flick to take over as the manager of the club.

Hansi Flick during his tenure at Bayern Munich led the club to their second treble in history in the 2020 season and they did by handing Barcelona one of their worst embarrassments in history by beating them 8-2 in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in 2020.

🚨🔵🔴 Hansi Flick becomes new Barcelona head coach, confirmed and here we go!



The agreement has been completed, worked and now approved by his agent Pini Zahavi on a two year deal.



Contract until 2026.



Understand Flick will bring two German assistants as part of his staff. pic.twitter.com/p702Gu2nWT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

Since then Hansi Flick was also the coach of German National Team that crashed out from the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2024.

Xavi says Heartbreaking Goodbye to Culers

Post his sacking, the Barcelona legend decided to make his thoughts clear to fans and penned a heartbreaking reply to Barcelona fans.

Xavi in his statement said, “It's never easy to leave the club of your life, but I'm very proud, after two and a half years at the head of a dressing room that has been like a second family…From Sunday I will be one more fan in the stands, either now at the Olympic Stadium or in a few months at the New Camp Nou. Because before I was a player or a coach, I am a Barcelona fan and I only want the best for the club of my life”, said Xavi.

Xavi leaves Barcelona having won the Spanish Super Cup and La Liga in 2023 but endured a trophyless 2024 campaign.