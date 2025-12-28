Former Liverpool Striker Could Face Jail Term After Being Charged With Alleged Breach Of Non-Molestation Order

A former England and Liverpool player has been charged with an alleged breach of a UK non-molestation order after being arrested at an airport in April. The player was reportedly arrested for an offence he allegedly committed in March. Following this, in July, it was announced that an unnamed former Premier League player had been arrested at the airport in front of the other passengers after flying into the UK.

With the police filing a charge against the player, it has now been revealed that the arrested striker was former Liverpool and Newcastle star Andy Carroll. Carroll was taken off a flight at Stansted, following a journey from France. As per Sun, he was questioned by the police at the airport after an issue was flagged up to the Border Force officers at passport control at Stansted.

Police Release Statement As Andy Carroll Faces Potential Prison Time

The former player is set to appear in court after being charged with breaching a non-molestation order. Following the reveal of the player's name, the police released a statement confirming the charges against Carroll.

The police shared, "A man has been charged with breaching a non-molestation order. Andrew Carroll, 36, of Epping, was arrested on April 27, and the alleged offences relate to an incident in March. He is due to appear at Chelmsford magistrates’ court on December 30."

Andy Carroll, who earned nine England caps with the national team, currently plays for non-league side Dagenham and Redbridge. He joined the National League South club after returning from his spells in the French league with Amiens and Bordeaux.

What Is A Non-Molestation Order?