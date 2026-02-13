Updated 13 February 2026 at 21:35 IST
France Defender Dayot Upamecano Pens New 4-Year Deal To Stay at Bayern Munich
France defender Dayot Upamecano has signed a new four-year deal to stay at Bayern Munich.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
France defender Dayot Upamecano has signed a new four-year deal to stay at Bayern Munich.
The Bundesliga powerhouse ended a long, drawn-out saga on Friday by announcing the 27-year-old Upamecano had penned a new contract through June 2030, ending speculation that he could be swayed by reported interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.
He only had a few months left on his existing contract.
“Upamecano is another central figure in our team who we’ve been able to extend with,” Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said on the club website. “A squad needs anchor points, and we’ve got the next with Dayot. The question often isn’t who you sign but who you develop. Dayot has matured into a top international player here at Bayern.”
Advertisement
ALSO READ- 'If You Want To Win Here...': Mikel Arteta Gives 'Ruthless' Verdict After Arsenal's Premier League Title Race Take A Hit At Brentford
Upamecano arrived from Leipzig in 2021 when Bayern paid his release fee of around 43 million euros (then $52.2 million). He joined Leipzig from sister club Salzburg in 2017.
Advertisement
Bayern powerbroker Uli Hoeneß recently expressed his disappointment that Upamecano had not yet committed to stay at the club and suggested that “his advisors are going to do everything they can to lure him away.”
He has played 180 games for Bayern and made 35 appearances for France.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 13 February 2026 at 21:35 IST