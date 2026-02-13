'If You Want To Win Here...': Mikel Arteta Gives 'Ruthless' Verdict After Arsenal's Premier League Title Race Take A Hit At Brentford

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes faced another hit after they failed to secure three points against Brentford on February 13, 2026. The Gunners were held to a draw against Brentford, missing their chance to restore the six-point lead over Manchester City in the league table.

Noni Madueke’s header broke the deadlock after half-time; however, it was soon equalised by Brentford player Keane Lewis-Potter's goal from the long throw by Michael Kayode. Following the match, the Gunners boss Mikel Arteta admitted that his side failed to be ruthless enough in the match against Brentford and that they didn't know how to deal with their London rival's set-piece chaos.

ALSO READ- Gianni Infantino And Aleksander Ceferin Call Agreement To Formally End European Super League

Mikel Arteta Admits Not Being Ruthless Enough Against Brentford

Arteta shared that his side should have been better in the game if they are aiming to win the Premier League title this season. Additionally, Mikel Arteta shared that the chaos around the box after Brentford's set piece was difficult to handle for the Gunners.

Advertisement

After the match, in a conference, Arteta shared, "If you want to win here, you’re going to have to be really ruthless in both boxes, and today we lacked that. They are exceptional at what they do. The chaos that is in and around that ball is very, very difficult to defend."

When asked if he is concerned about Manchester City closing the gap, Mikel Arteta said, "We are going to be preparing to win every single match, and the only thing that we can do is focus on that and raise the levels collectively. That’s going to carry on like this until May, regardless if we play before [City] or after them. It’s just the things that we have to do."

Advertisement

Manchester City Continue To Maintain Pressure On Arsenal