Published 14:42 IST, September 10th 2024

France rests Mbappé and beats Belgium while Haaland is decisive in the Nations League

Even after leaving star forward Kylian Mbappé on the bench, France handed Belgium yet another loss in the Nations League on Monday.Two of Mbappé’s former teammates at Paris Saint-Germain, Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembélé, struck with powerful shots either side of halftime in a 2-0 win in Lyon.