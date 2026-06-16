France vs Senegal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?

2022 runners-up France will open their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Senegal at MetLife Stadium. Les Bleus are tipped as one of the favourites for the title and Kylian Mbappe and Co. will aim to start their World Cup journey on a winning note. A number of teams, with the likes of the Netherlands and Spain have failed to win their opening game.

France perhaps the most illustrated group of forwards as the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Mbappe can destroy their opponent on any given day. Denied by Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, France will be keen to avoid any kind of hiccups against a team like Senegal, which is capable of inflicting some serious damage.

Senegal's famous win over France in the 2002 World Cup is still fresh in everyone's memory and the African country do have the resources to replicate the result.

France vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the France vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between France and Senegal will be played on Wednesday.

At what time will the France vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between France and Senegal will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the France vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between France and Senegal will be held at the MetLife Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of France vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between France and Senegal will be available on United8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of France vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?