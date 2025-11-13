France vs Ukraine Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Match In India?

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: France will take on Ukraine in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday, November 14.

The forthcoming fixture will kick off at 1:15 AM IST.

The last time France and Ukraine faced each other was back on September 6. It was France who clinched a 2-0 win over Ukraine in the previous meeting. Overall, the two teams have faced eight times. Out of which France clinched five wins and Ukraine sealed just one match. Meanwhile, two matches ended in a draw.

France are unbeaten in their previous five matches. In their past five games, France clinched four wins and shared points in one fixture. The French side are coming into this match after a 2-2 draw against Iceland on October 14. In Group D of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, France hold the top stop with 10 points after playing four matches at a goal difference of +6.

On the other hand, Ukraine clinched three wins and conceded one defeat in their last five matches. In one instance, they had to share points. Ukraine are coming into this match after a 2-1 win over Azerbaijan on October 14. Ukraine are standing in the second spot of the Group D table with seven points at a goal difference of +1.

