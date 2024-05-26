Advertisement

In a thrilling French Cup final match today, Paris Saint-Germain F.C. emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Olympique Lyonnais. Ousmane Dembélé scored a stunning goal in the 22nd minute, setting the stage for an intense contest. Fabián Ruiz extended PSG's lead with a goal in the 34th minute. Lyon fought back valiantly, with Jake O'Brien scoring in the 55th minute, but PSG's defence held strong to secure the win. PSG dominated the game with 28 shots and 69% possession, showcasing their attacking prowess.

French President captured whispering to Kylian Mbappe before French Cup final

Before Kylian Mbappe's final match for PSG, French President Emmanuel Macron was spotted speaking to the player in an effort to keep him with the Ligue 1 powerhouse.

With ambitions to join Real Madrid, Mbappe was getting ready for the Coupe de France final against Lyon. Before the game, Macron made small talk with the striker in the tunnel. Although Macron's exact words are unknown, it seems likely that he was saying goodbye to Mbappe as he gets ready to travel to Spain.

The striker's potential to represent France in the 2024 Olympics as an over-age player has apparently been explored by Real Madrid and Macron, who has an extensively reported interest in Mbappe's career. It needs to be clarified if his next club club will allow this.

Mbappe's time at PSG ends on a bright note, with him winning the French Cup in his farewell game. However, a last-minute change of plans cannot be completely ruled out considering the prominent personalities involved and nothing being officially announced on his future yet. Mbappe is yet to disclose his next club which many believe is Real Madrid, can be announced in June.

Kylian Mbappe’s one of the last messages for PSG after French Cup final

Kylian Mbappe made a post after winning the French Cup highlighting that he had won his last-ever title with PSG. As the French club looks for his perfect replacement, it seems like the job ahead of Kylian Mbappe's successor at PSG is formidable. Although Ousmane Dembele may be the star, it's important to remember that Mbappe was at the centre of almost every offensive play, which makes his successor's job extremely difficult.

As Mbappe is close to joining Real Madrid, PSG is getting ready to say goodbye to him. Lyon will need to reorganise in the interim and strive for improved play in the upcoming campaign.