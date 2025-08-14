From Benjamin Sesko To Hugo Ekitike: Four Players To Watch Out For In Premier League 2025-26

The 2025-26 Premier League season is just a day's away. 38 teams will be pitted against each other and only one club will run away with the coveted EPL title after eight months of grueling football.

Clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have invested millions to bolster their squad and the onus will be on defending champions Liverpool, who shelled the most amount of money so far, to hit the ground running from the start.

Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United broke the bank to acquire the service of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig this summer. Sesko became United's third attacking signing after the club also brought in Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. United created opportunities last season but lack of conversion hit them the most. Sesko's goal scoring prowess is admired in the football circuit and the 22 year old is expected to put an end to United's misery.

Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool will have a new front three following the departure of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. Hugo Ekitike's goal scoring prowess made Liverpool to spend the big bucks on the striker. The 23 year old already seems to have struck a chord with Florian Wirtz at Anfield. Ekitike can play between the lines and will also help the side in transition play.

Viktor Gyokeres

In Viktor Gyokeres, Arsenal finally have a striker who can terrorise opponent defenders. His intimidating physical power and his ability to draw defenders can be of huge help. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have already stamped their authority and with the arrival of Gyokeres the presssure will be eased.

Rayan Cherki