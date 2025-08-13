Durand Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Here's All You Need To Know About Ticket Sales For Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal Clash

Updated 13 August 2025 at 22:00 IST
Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giants will face off against East Bengal in the most anticipated quarterfinal clash of the 134th edition of the Durand Cup, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, on August 17th, Sunday.
The high-voltage Kolkata derby between the arch-rivals, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, will kick off at 7 PM IST.
ALSO READ: Durand Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals: Here's All You Need To Know About Venues, Fixtures And Live Streaming Details
East Bengal were placed in Group A of the Durand Cup 2025. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan were placed in Group B of the prestigious tournament.
The Red and Golds have had a dominating campaign so far in the Durand Cup 2025, winning all three group stage fixtures. East Bengal topped the Group A standings with nine points.
East Bengal started their voyage in the Durand Cup 2025 with a magnificent 5-0 victory over South United FC. Later, the Red and Golds clinched a 1-0 win over Namdhari FC. East Bengal thrashed Indian Air Force FT in their final group game, sealing a 6-1 triumph.
On the other hand, the Mariners made their way into the knockout stage of the Durand Cup 2025 after maintaining an unbeaten streak in the group stage. Mohun Bagan finished at the top of the Group B table with nine points.
The Mariners defeated Mohammedan Sporting Club by 3-1 in their maiden match of the 134th edition of the Durand Cup. Mohun Bagan went on to clinch a 4-0 victory over BSF FT in their second Group B fixture. Later, Mohun Bagan finished the Group B campaign with a 5-1 win over Diamond Harbour FC.
The upcoming Kolkata Derby is poised to be a thrilling encounter as both sides are in their best form currently.
ALSO READ: East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Highlights: East Bengal Hammer Indian Air Force 6-1
The online ticket sale for the high-voltage Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal will commence on August 14th, Thursday from 11 AM IST on the BookmyShow mobile app and website. The online tickets can be redeemed at the Mohammedan Sporting Club Box office at Maidan on August 14th, 16th, and 17th from 11 AM to 5 PM. In one transaction, only two tickets will be given.
The offline ticket sale for the most anticipated clash between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal will start on August 16th, Saturday from 11 AM. The offline tickets will be available from Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal's box office at the Maidan. Only two tickets will be given to a single person.
Published On: 13 August 2025 at 21:59 IST