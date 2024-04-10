×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 09:40 IST

From Bernardo Silva's brilliance to Valverde's SCREAMER, Real Madrid vs Manchester City thrilled 3-3

In an intense battle between Real Madrid and Manchester City, the match ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw with standout performances from Silva and Valverde.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
Real Madrid vs Manchester City | Image:X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Real Madrid and Manchester City played out an enthralling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash at the Santiago Bernabéu. The match saw an early own goal by Rúben Dias for City, swiftly followed by a goal from Rodrygo for Madrid. The scoring continued, with Federico Valverde putting Real ahead in the 79th minute, only for City to respond with goals from Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, and Joško Gvardiol. The match was tightly contested, with City enjoying more possession and shots, but Madrid showing resilience.

Also Read: Messi and Inter Miami try to overturn 2-1 deficit against Monterrey

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Manchester City match was full of quality goals 

On Wednesday, in the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid and Manchester City produced another exciting match that ended in a thrilling 3-3 tie.

Advertisement

The opening leg of their quarterfinal matchup at Santiago Bernabeu exceeded all expectations, marking the third consecutive season of their matchup in the knockout stages of Europe's top club championship.

While Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham were unusually quiet, the action on the pitch was anything but incredible. 

Advertisement

Bernardo Silva's smart thinking allowed Manchester City to take an early lead in the second minute, demonstrating their dominance. The Portuguese mastermind broke the deadlock with a deft free kick, taking advantage of Real Madrid custodian Andriy Lunin's misplaced stance.

The Bernabeu went dead for a while, but then the hosts responded with great energy. After Eduardo Camavinga's shot deflected off Ruben Dias and into the goal in the 12th minute, Real Madrid tied the score, catching City custodian Stefan Ortega off surprise.

In just two minutes, Madrid added another goal, turning the tide in their favour. Vinicius Junior provided a smooth attacking move to Rodrygo, who then skillfully put the ball past Ortega.

Even though City dominated possession, they lacked the clinical edge in front of goal and trailed 2-1 at the break. But in the sixty-sixth minute, Phil Foden's genius was on display once more as he scored a spectacular goal to bring the score back to even.

After just five minutes, Josko Gvardiol's goal—his first for the team—took City by surprise and gave them a 3-2 lead. Gvardiol took advantage of the space that was available to him on the outskirts of the box and beat Lunin with a perfect right-footed strike.

Advertisement

Also Read: Kevin De Bruyne on bench for City at Real Madrid after vomiting

Advertisement

Real Madrid did not give up and, thanks to a beautiful volley by Federico Valverde in the 79th minute, managed to equalise the score at 3-3.

Going into next Wednesday's (April 17) second leg at City's Etihad Stadium, the tie is evenly balanced and neither team has the upper hand. Since his club will have a home advantage in the rematch, Pep Guardiola might find some comfort in that.

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 09:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

4 minutes ago
Sylvester Stallone

Casting Agency Quits Show

6 minutes ago
Pat Cummins, Nitish Reddy

Cummins applauds Reddy

9 minutes ago
Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA triggers row

BJP Slams Digvijaya

10 minutes ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Real Madrid vs Man City

21 minutes ago
Israel US Rafah Netanyahu Biden

news

21 minutes ago
US Envoy Eric Garcetti

US Envoy Eric Garcetti

23 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homoeopathy Day

25 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

27 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 registration window closing today.

NEET UG registration

28 minutes ago
Who Is Vidhya Rani, Forest Brigand Veerappan’s Daughter And NTK’s Krishnagiri Candidate

Who is Vidhya Rani

35 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut vs Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi

Congress Yet To Decide

35 minutes ago
Abortion became a major political issue in the US after the Supreme Court repealed Roe v Wade in 2022.

us news

37 minutes ago
Varun Badola

Varun-Sangita Dated?

39 minutes ago
Remarkable Video Of 9-Year-Old Panchkula Girl Deadlifting 75 kg Goes Viral

Girl Deadlifts 75 Kg

43 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

an hour ago
12 Killed, 14 Injured as Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg Bus Accident

an hour ago
Boeing

Boeing crisis

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Transgender Hemangi Sakhi Ma to Contest From Varanasi Against PM Modi

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Zeenat Aman 'Strongly Recommends' Live-in Relationship

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. 'He is the BEST. CAN'T understand why he NEVER plays World Cup': Sehwag

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo