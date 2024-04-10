Advertisement

Real Madrid and Manchester City played out an enthralling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash at the Santiago Bernabéu. The match saw an early own goal by Rúben Dias for City, swiftly followed by a goal from Rodrygo for Madrid. The scoring continued, with Federico Valverde putting Real ahead in the 79th minute, only for City to respond with goals from Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, and Joško Gvardiol. The match was tightly contested, with City enjoying more possession and shots, but Madrid showing resilience.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City match was full of quality goals

On Wednesday, in the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid and Manchester City produced another exciting match that ended in a thrilling 3-3 tie.

The opening leg of their quarterfinal matchup at Santiago Bernabeu exceeded all expectations, marking the third consecutive season of their matchup in the knockout stages of Europe's top club championship.

While Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham were unusually quiet, the action on the pitch was anything but incredible.

Bernardo Silva's smart thinking allowed Manchester City to take an early lead in the second minute, demonstrating their dominance. The Portuguese mastermind broke the deadlock with a deft free kick, taking advantage of Real Madrid custodian Andriy Lunin's misplaced stance.

The Bernabeu went dead for a while, but then the hosts responded with great energy. After Eduardo Camavinga's shot deflected off Ruben Dias and into the goal in the 12th minute, Real Madrid tied the score, catching City custodian Stefan Ortega off surprise.

Camavinga what a goal!! Haters come outside pic.twitter.com/6sHnG09YN3 — 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐟 𝐆𝐨𝐝☄️ (@Curtis_000) April 9, 2024

In just two minutes, Madrid added another goal, turning the tide in their favour. Vinicius Junior provided a smooth attacking move to Rodrygo, who then skillfully put the ball past Ortega.

Even though City dominated possession, they lacked the clinical edge in front of goal and trailed 2-1 at the break. But in the sixty-sixth minute, Phil Foden's genius was on display once more as he scored a spectacular goal to bring the score back to even.

After just five minutes, Josko Gvardiol's goal—his first for the team—took City by surprise and gave them a 3-2 lead. Gvardiol took advantage of the space that was available to him on the outskirts of the box and beat Lunin with a perfect right-footed strike.

Real Madrid did not give up and, thanks to a beautiful volley by Federico Valverde in the 79th minute, managed to equalise the score at 3-3.

Going into next Wednesday's (April 17) second leg at City's Etihad Stadium, the tie is evenly balanced and neither team has the upper hand. Since his club will have a home advantage in the rematch, Pep Guardiola might find some comfort in that.