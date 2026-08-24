Fulham vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League In India?

Chelsea will open their Premier League campaign with a tricky test against their London rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage. Chelsea had a tumultuous last season and failed to secure European football.

Joao Pedro put pen to paper on a brand new contract and Chelsea's hope will centre around him. The Brazilian has been in ravishing form in pre-season and newly appointed coach Xabi Alonso will be happy to set his plan around the player. Both Xabi and Alvaro Arbeloa recently managed Real Madrid and are not new to the hostile surroundings.

Chelsea had a busy summer bringing the likes of Jordan Henderson, Danny Welbeck, Morgan Rogers, Marco Palestra, Pep Chavarria and Maxence Lacroix. Fulham didn't have the desired finish last season and their priority will be to ensure European football at the end of the campaign. Arbeloa brought in striker Gonzalo García and attacking midfielder César Palacios using his Madrid connections and it remains to be seen how they are used.

Fulham vs Chelsea, Premier League Live Streaming

When will the Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League Match take place?

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The Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League match will take place on Tuesday, August 25 (IST).

Where will the Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League match take place?

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The Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League match will take place at Craven Cottage, London, England.

What time will the Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League match start?

The Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League match?