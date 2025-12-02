Fulham vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Josko Gvardiol celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United at Etihad Stadium | Image: PA via AP

Premier League action takes over London as Fulham FC hosts Manchester City FC at Craven Cottage in a key fixture. With both sides fighting for points, the upcoming fixture would be key for the competing sides as they look to ascend to the top.

Manchester City will look to reinforce itself in the title race, while Fulham will look to secure itself in the midfield. Expect it to be a competitive clash, as the match will carry significant weight for both clubs.

Fulham Hosts Manchester City In A Clinical Premier League Encounter

Fulham FC have had a mixed run with five wins and six losses. Consistency would be their biggest issue at hand, which could make them vulnerable against the opposition. Their defence has lacked as well, but Marco Silva's side will look to push through in the competition.

Despite the issues at hand, they have displayed resilience while playing at home. But they would need to be at their best as they will be up against a powerhouse club like City FC.

Manchester City are setting foot in London with eight wins and four losses. They have kept themselves in the upper half of the table, which would highlight their dominance.

While Pep Guardiola's men aren't invincible, they have displayed power and resilience to stand out. However, dropping key points has been a significant flaw that they would like to improve.

Expect City to have some rotations as Guardiola may have to adjust the midfield due to Rodri's absence.

Fulham vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Wednesday, December 03, 2025.

Where will the Fulham vs Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Craven Cottage in London, England.

What time will the Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 01:00 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 01:00 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match?