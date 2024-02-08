English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 19:34 IST

Gabon player Guelor Kanga to meet CAF to explain how his mother died in 1985 but he was born in 1990

CAF as begun an investigation into age manipulation by a Gabonese player who said that he was born in 1990, while his mother had passed away in 1985

Prateek Arya
Guelor Kanga while playing for Gabon
Guelor Kanga while playing for Gabon | Image:@fegafoot_gabon/X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Confederation of African Football (CAF), Africa's regulatory body, has begun an investigation into age manipulation by a Gabonese player who said that he was born in 1990, although reports show irregularities in his age claim. Guelor Kanga claimed to be born in 1990, but it has now been revealed that his mother died in 1985, casting doubt on his age claim. The player is reportedly set to present himself in front of CAF officials to explain how this phenomenon occurred.

3 things you need to know

  • Guelor Kanga is a Gabonese footballer
  • The player has claimed he was born in 1990, five years after his mother had died
  • The player is being investigated

Gabon player under scanner for possible age-fraud

Guélor Kanga is a Gabonese footballer who plays as an offensive midfielder for Red Star Belgrade and the national team of Gabon. Kanga is currently being investigated for alleged identity fraud, as he has claimed to be born in 1990 despite losing his mother in 1985. Thus, while the documents show that he is 32, his real age is supposed to be 36.

CAF petitioned Kanga, who is originally from Congo after the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFA) filed a protest against Gabon for playing a player who lied about his nationality. Guelor Kamga, whose current passport states he was born on September 1, 1990, in Oyem, is actually Kiaku Kiaku Kiangana, who was born on October 5, 1985, in Kinshasa, DRC, according to FECOFA.

The Congolese believe the Res Belgrade star lied about his identity when he joined the Gabonese second division club GBI. According to them, the player could not have been born in 1990 if his mother died in 1985 unless she revived and gave birth to him, which is impossible.

Extreme repercussions

If the player is found guilty, the Gabonese Football Federation might face charges of forgery in relation to the administrative documents given by its player, as well as non-compliance with the FIFA protocol relating to his change of sports nationality when he relocated from Congo to Gabon.

These infractions may result in the country's disqualification from the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2022, which is slated to be held in Cameroon, as well as a suspension from the next two editions of the same AFCON.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

