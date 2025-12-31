Gabon vs Ivory Coast, AFCON Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Cup of Nations Match In India?

Ivory Coast's Ghislain Konan is challenged by Cameroon's Christian Bassogog during the AFCON group F fixture | Image: AP

AFCON 2025-2026: Gabon will square off against the Ivory Coast in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025-2026, at the Stade de Marrakech in Marrakech, on January, January 1.

The match between Gabon and the Ivory Coast will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. The two teams have each other seven times, out of which, Ivory Coast clinched four wins and Gabon sealed one match. Meanwhile, two matches ended in a draw. The last time the two teams faced, the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Ivory Coast hold the top spot in Group F of the Afcon 2025-2026 with four points from two matches. They are coming into this match after a 1-1 draw against Cameroon. Ivory Coast started their voyage in the AFCON 2025-2026 with a 1-0 win over Mozambique on December 24.

On the other hand, Gabon stand at the bottom of the table after playing two matches and are yet to clinch their maiden points in the tournament. As of now, Gabon have played Cameroon and Mozambique, failing to seal a single win.

Gabon vs Ivory Coast, AFCON 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Gabon vs Ivory Coast, AFCON 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Gabon vs Ivory Coast, AFCON 2025-2026 match will take place on Thursday, January 1.

Where will the Gabon vs Ivory Coast, AFCON 2025-2026 match take place?

The Gabon vs Ivory Coast, AFCON 2025-2026 will take place at Stade de Marrakech in Marrakech, Morocco.

What time will the Gabon vs Ivory Coast, AFCON 2025-2026 match start?

The Gabon vs Ivory Coast, AFCON 2025-2026 match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Gabon vs Ivory Coast, AFCON 2025-2026 match?

The Gabon vs Ivory Coast, AFCON 2025-2026, will not be live telecast in India. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Gabon vs Ivory Coast, AFCON 2025-2026 match?