WATCH | Aston Villa Keeper Emi Martinez Engages In Tense Clash With Arsenal Supporters Post-Defeat At Emirates
Unai Emery's Aston Villa are set to face Nottingham Forest on January 3, 2026, in the Premier League.
Arsenal completed their revenge on Aston Villa with a 4-1 win at the Emirates after their heartbreaking 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Lions a few weeks back. The recent win saw Arsenal clear off six points from Aston Villa in the Premier League table.
The first half of the match ended in a deadlock; however, the Gunners were quick to react after half-time as Gabriel Magalhaes sent the ball at the back of the net from a corner kick. This was followed by goals from Martin Zubimendi, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus, and a compensation goal from Villa player Ollie Watkins at injury time.
Goalkeeper Emi Martinez's performance against his former team was not up to the mark, as ideally, he should have saved at least three of those Arsenal goals.
Emi Martinez's Caught Having Feud With Arsenal Fans
Following the match, in the Emirates tunnel, the Argentine goalkeeper was caught having a tense interaction with Gunners fans. In the shared video online, which has now gone viral, Martinez was seen looking visibly angry and frustrated while pointing at the fans in the stands and eyeing them. Notably, the player even had to be dragged away from the Gunners supporters by the staff.
Moreover, during the match, the Gunners supporters were chanting "you're just a sh*t David Raya," at their former goalkeeper. The Argentine had spent six years at Emirates before moving to Aston Villa in 2020.
Watch The Video Here:
Villa's Record Come To An End
Aston Villa's 11-game winning streak came to an abrupt end at the Emirates. Notably, the 11-game winning streak was a club record for the Aston Villa side. The Lions are set to face Nottingham Forest on January 3, 2026, in the Premier League.