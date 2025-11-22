'Games Are To Be Taken Seriously': Jose Mourinho Tears Into Benfica Players Despite Their Win Against Atletico CP

Following Benfica's win against Atletico CP, head coach Jose Mourinho, in the post-match conference, criticized his side and shared that he wanted to take nine players off the field before half-time. Mourinho admitted questioning their attitude and shared that they believed that they were not serious about the game.

Benfica faced off against Atletico CP, a third-tier team, in the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal. However, the third-tier team frustrated the lackluster Jose Mourinho's side for the first half of the game. This prompted the former Chelsea coach to make a change in the formation and substitute four players during the break.

While talking about the players' commitment to the game, Jose Mourinho ranted, "Our first half was poor. And it was poor in the sense that hurts me the most, which is when you're poor in attitude. There were many players who weren't serious, who didn't approach things as they should have. At half-time, I made four substitutions, but I would have liked to have made nine."

Advertisement

He further continued, "At half-time, I identified in the locker room the players I would gladly keep on. There were two who wanted to play. Games are to be taken seriously. The other nine weren't... The attitude was poor. I was calm at half-time, but I was very honest. I said there were things I wouldn't accept."

Benfica clenched a late 0-2 win against their opponents for the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal.

Advertisement

Jose Mourinho Praises Young Player Rodrigo Rego

The young player was one of the few players who played the full 90 minutes of the match. When asked about the youngster, the manager shared that although he has not had enough time with the young players, Rego is someone he believes would not let him down.

The coach shared, "I'm paying close attention, even though I've only been here a short time, to the youth players. And I knew one thing about him is I couldn't predict if he would have a great game, if he would have a lot of quality in his play, but I knew he wouldn't let me down. And I don't like players who let me down."

He added, "Rego played a very positive, balanced game; he was one of the two I wouldn't have taken off at half-time."

Mourinho's Poor Start With The Portuguese Giants