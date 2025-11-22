Newcastle United vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Premier League 2025-2026: Newcastle United will lock horns with Manchester City in their upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture at St. James Park in Newcastle, on Saturday, November 22.

The match between Newcastle United and Manchester City will kick off at 11 PM IST.

Newcastle United and Manchester City have faced each other 30 times. Out of which City clinched 26 wins and Newcastle sealed three matches. Meanwhile, four games ended in a draw. The last time Newcastle and City faced each other was back in February 15, and Man City sealed a 4-0 win.

Newcastle United have clinched three wins and conceded two defeats in their previous five matches. In their last 11 Premier League matches, Newcastle scored 11 goals. They are coming into this match after a 3-1 defeat to Brentford. In the Premier League 2025-2026 standings, Newcastle hold 14th place with 12 points from 11 matches.

On the other hand, Manchester City clinched four wins and conceded one defeat. They are coming into this match after a 3-0 win over Liverpool. City hold the third place on the standings with 22 points from 11 matches.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, November 22.

Where will the Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at St. James Park in Newcastle, England.

What time will the Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 11 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 11 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match?