GCDA Prohibits Media Entry, Kerala Blasters’ Pre-Game Press Meet Thrown into Disarray As Venue Controversy Erupts

The Kerala Blasters have run into major trouble ahead of their scheduled Indian Super League (ISL) fixture against Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The ISL club has been at odds with the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) over financial issues and unresolved venue agreements.

Indian football has encountered major drama in recent history. From the Blue Tigers' losses to the Indian Super League being drastically delayed, dark clouds have lingered over the situation. The drama continues as the ISL goes on after the Kerala Blasters FC run into a venue-related issue with the GCDA.

Media Barred From Venue As GCDA-Kerala Blasters Issue Erupts

Ahead of the ISL fixture between the Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC, members of the press were barred from entering the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium's press conference hall for a scheduled pre-match press conference.

With the KBFC head coach and players being at the venue, journalists were told to vacate the premises, leading to the press meet being moved online. Media people had to wait outside the venue complex.

Following the online press meet, security officials locked the stadium's main gates, casting dark clouds on whether the scheduled fixture would take place.

How Did the Issue Between GCDA and Kerala Blasters Arose?

The issue stemmed from the GCDA and the ISL franchise, Kerala Blasters FC. As per multiple reports, the civic body pivoted from its previous decision over the club's one-time rent.

The amount, which was quoted at INR 8.4 lakh, was reduced to INR 2 lakh. But the GCDA revised the amount to INR 4.2 lakh, triggering drama on the eve of the fixture.

The sudden upsurge in one-time rent is reportedly linked to some former officials pushing to recover financial losses from the ISL club. The civic body is also considering charging the football club a significant fee to cover the venue’s recent renovation costs.

The renovations are linked to a major event that the venue was supposed to host. Lionel Messi and the Argentina football team were supposed to play an international friendly match in Kochi. The match was eventually called off.