Published 19:39 IST, November 11th 2024

German Club Hoffenheim Fires American Coach Pellegrino Matarazzo After Poor Start To Season

German club Hoffenheim fired American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo on Monday with the team sliding toward the Bundesliga relegation zone and failing to score in its last three league games.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pellegrino Matarazzo
Hoffenheim's head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo gestures during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Olympique Lyon in Sinsheim, Germany | Image: AP Photo
