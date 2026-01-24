Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Premier League 2025-26: Burnley will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the forthcoming match of the Premier League 2025-26, at Turf Moor in Burnley, on Saturday, January 24.

The match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday. The two teams have played each other 21 times. Out of which, the Spurs clinched 15 wins and conceded two defeats. Meanwhile, four matches ended in a draw. The last time they faced off in August 2025, Spurs clinched a 3-0 win over Burnley.

Burnley have managed to win just one game in their previous five matches and have conceded two defeats. Meanwhile, two games ended in a draw. They are coming into this match after a 1-1 draw with Liverpool. Burnley stand in 19th place on the Premier League 2025-26 standings with 14 points from 22 matches.

Tottenham Hotspurs are coming into this match after a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League. The Spurs hold 14th place in the Premier League table with 27 points from 22 matches.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, January 24.

Where will the Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

What time will the Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match?