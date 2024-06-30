sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:27 IST, June 30th 2024

German police believe man who climbed arena roof during Euro 2024 game was a would-be photographer

German police said Sunday they believe a man who scaled the roof of the stadium as Germany played Denmark at Euro 2024 was a would-be photographer and they don't have evidence he intended to hurt anyone.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Germany vs Denmark
Germany vs Denmark | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
