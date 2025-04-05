Germany Legend Thomas Muller to End 25-Year Association with Bayern Munich at The End of 2024-25 Season

Germany and Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller will leave the Bundesliga giants at the end of the 2024-25 season, it has been confirmed by both the club and the player himself.

Muller's association with Bayern stretches back to the year 2000, when he joined the side's youth academy. He progressed through the academy and made it to the first team, where he has played since 2008.

"I feel immense gratitude and joy that I got to make this career with my beloved club. The special connection to the club and our fantastic fans will always remain," Muller said.

As of this writing, Muller has scored 247 goals for the senior team. He played across the forward line but was at his most effective operating as a second striker.

Thomas Muller Closes Trophy-laden Chapter

Muller's time at the Bavarian giants has led to not only plenty of goals but also a lot of success.

He has won a total of 33 trophies so far at his time at the club, including 12 Bundesliga titles and 2 UEFA Champions League titles.

And there is every chance that he could add to that trophy count before his time at the side comes to a close.

Bayern are currently top of the league table, nine points ahead of Bayer Leverkusen. And they are also in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Inter Milan.

‘The Bavarian Fairytale’

Bayern president Herbert Hainer hailed his contributions to the side and said it was something like a fairytale.

"Thomas Muller is the definition of a Bavarian fairytale career. He ranks among the most outstanding personalities in FC Bayern history."

