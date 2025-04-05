Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Shocking Remarks On Reaching His 1000-Goal Mark, Says 'I'm Not Chasing...'

Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo made shocking remarks on reaching 1000 goals and confirmed that he is not chasing behind the remarkable milestone. The Al Nassr FC striker's comment came just after his brace against Al Hilal FC in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, April 4th, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Al Nassr clinched a solid 3-1 victory over Al Hilal in the most-anticipated Saudi Pro League derby. Al-Hassan's lone goal and Ronaldo's brace helped Al Nassr clinched the win.

'If It Doesn't Happen, It Doesn't Happen': CR7 On Scoring 1000 Goals

Speaking after the win, Ronaldo said that if the elusive feat of 1000 goals doesn't happen, then it's fine. Talking about the win, he added that it was a great victory, not because he scored a brace.

"Guys, let's enjoy the moment. I'm not chasing 1,000. If it happens, perfect. If it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen. The moment is the most special thing not what is going to come you know. Enjoy the moment and it was a great win not because I scored of course. I'm happy to score two goals against Al-Hilal but the most important thing is to win the derby. We play against a fantastic team away, it's always difficult, we have to appreciate and we have to continue because nine games left with one more in the Champions League. Everything is possible, we have to continue and believe," Ronaldo said as quoted by Goal.com.

Previously, in October 2024, Ronaldo said that reaching the 1000-goal mark has become an obligation.

"I reached the 900 mark last month (in October 2024) and now they already want 1,000. It is almost starting to become an obligation. That is why I say: live in the moment and see the response that my legs will give me in the years to come." The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has netted 30 times in all competitions for the Saudi side in 2024-25, meaning he would still need to perform at a similar level for another two seasons to hit the landmark," CR7 said.

Cristiano Ronaldo Needs To Net More 69 Times To Reach The Milestone