Published 18:06 IST, July 2nd 2024

'We Were Not Stable Enough': Germany Star Reveals The Impact Toni Kroos Has Made For Team At Euros

Ahead of the clash against Spain, Germany's star attacker has revealed the big impact Toni Kroos has had in the team's revival at Euro 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Toni Kroos celebrates after the round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
18:06 IST, July 2nd 2024