Germany vs Slovakia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Match In India?

Nick Woltemade is congratulated after scoring his sides second goal during the 2026 World Cup group A qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Germany | Image: AP

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers have set up a high-stakes clash as Germany hosts Slovakia in Leipzig. It will be a defining fixture as both teams are level in terms of points, and the winner will move to the top of the table. The victor receives a direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The competition between the two sides will be stiff as they seek a direct qualification to ease the pressure. Group A has been thrilling, with Germany and Slovakia displaying utter dominance in the qualifying stages.

Thrilling World Cup Qualifiers Match On the Cards Between Germany & Slovakia

Germany is coming off a solid 2-0 victory over Luxembourg and is expected to dominate the upcoming fixture. Julian Nagelsmann's side has been stronger than ever since coming off the opening game defeat and will now make a run for direct qualification.

Die Mannschaft's depth and leadership will be reinforced with the return of stars like Joshua Kimmich and Nico Schlotterbeck. Both of them had missed out on the previous fixture due to injury.

Advertisement

Slovakia has also been intimidating and has previously upset Germany by securing a 1-0 victory. The side would have significant confidence as their recent form has been nothing but impressive.

Advertisement

One win could help Slovakia secure a historic qualification for the FIFA World Cup and script one of their greatest footballing achievements.

Germany vs Slovakia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Live Streaming Details

When Will The Germany vs Slovakia FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Take Place?

The Germany vs Slovakia FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will take place on Tuesday, November 18.

Where Will The Germany vs Slovakia FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Take Place?

The Germany vs Slovakia FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will take place at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany.

What Time Will The Germany vs Slovakia FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Start?

The Germany vs Slovakia FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will start at 1:15 AM IST.

Where Can You Watch The Germany vs Slovakia FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match On Live TV?

The Germany vs Slovakia FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The Germany vs Slovakia FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?