Injury Woes Continue To Haunt Real Madrid, Star Defender Leaves Spain National Camp After Sustaining A Blow

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Spain clinched a 4-0 win over Georgia in their previous FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match, at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, on November 15.

It was Mikel Oyarzabal's brace and Martin Zubimendi and Ferran Torres's lone goals that helped La Roja clinch a dominating win over Georgia.

In Group E of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Spain hold the top spot in the chart with 15 points from five matches. Spain are still unbeaten in World Cup Qualifiers fixtures.

Star Defender Returns To Real Madrid After Sustaining Injury

During the ongoing World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, star Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen left the Spain National Camp after sustaining a blow. Huijsen did not play Spain's fixture against Georgia. Now, he will return to Madrid and join the Real Madrid camp.

According to Goal.com, Dean Huijsen suffered from muscle discomfort. Now, the defender will fly back to Madrid, where the Los Blancos medical team will carry out tests to determine the seriousness of the injury.

In their upcoming match, Spain will take on Türkiye on Wednesday, November 19, in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers fixture.

Real Madrid Continue To Strike With Injury Woes

Earlier in October, Dean Huijsen suffered a soleus injury and had to stay out of the field for a few months. The injury of the 20-year-old will cause a lot of trouble for Real Madrid as star players like Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, Daniel Carvajal, Thibaut Courtois, Eduardo Camavinga, and others have already been sidelined due to fitness concerns.

Currently, Real Madrid hold the top spot in the La Liga standings with 31 points after playing 12 league matches.