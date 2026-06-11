Global Icons Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Receive Pre FIFA World Cup 2026 Accolades

Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia has weighed in on the legacy and impact of football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, stating that despite both being in the twilight of their illustrious careers, they remain the focal point of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



The 2026 edition will see a record-breaking participation, with final squad lists revealing 1,248 players from 48 nations set to compete in the expanded global tournament, starting on June 12 (Indian Standard Time). The two modern-day greats, Ronaldo and Messi, who have dominated global football for nearly two decades, are featuring in a historic and record-breaking sixth World Cup appearance.



The Argentine superstar has claimed more European Golden Boots than 41-year-old, topping the all-time list with six awards compared to Ronaldo's four. Messi has also won the Ballon d'Or a record eight times, while Ronaldo has claimed the prestigious award five times. Between them, the duo has dominated the award for more than a decade, securing a combined total of 13 wins from 2008 to 2023.



Speaking to ANI on the historic rivalry and how they impact the tournament's overall dynamics, Bhutia expressed excitement over the possibility of Ronaldo and Messi facing off in the knockout stages of the global event.



"We could be seeing Messi and Ronaldo play either in the quarterfinals or the semifinals or around that. And it could be a great match. But again, I think four years ago or maybe eight years ago, it would have been great excitement. The entire World Cup would be speaking about Ronaldo and Messi, even though this World Cup, we're still talking about Messi and Ronaldo," Bhutia said.



Reflecting on the Inter Miami captain Messi's phenomenal run with Argentina, Bhutia highlighted how the 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar liberated the little magician and ignited an unprecedented era of dominance for La Albiceleste, who also added two Copa America titles to their trophy cabinet.

Advertisement



"Messi, I think, has been fantastic, with Argentina, because they needed that win. Once they won that Copa America, and they went on to win the last World Cup (2022) and then another Copa America. So for him now it's on a run where they've won everything," the Indian football legend added.



Shifting his focus to Portugal legend, who stands as the highest official goal scorer in men's football history, Bhutia noted that the clinical forward has the perfect supporting cast to mount a serious title challenge. He expressed hope that the 41-year-old would finally capture the elusive World Cup trophy and bow out at the absolute pinnacle.

Advertisement



"I think for Cristiano, for him to retire, which hopefully this is going to be his last World Cup. So they've got a great squad. Portugal is one of the best teams in this World Cup. So I think it'll be great to see Ronaldo win a World Cup and retire and not try again to come back in the next World Cup if he doesn't win," Bhutia observed.



Ronaldo currently holds the record for the most goals in men's international football, with 140 plus goals for Portugal in over 220 appearances. In terms of overall career goals (club + country), has scored over 970 official senior career goals across Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr and Portugal.



Bhutia further added that the ultimate motivation for Portugal squads would be to play for Ronaldo and lift the 2026 title.



"So I'm sure the players want him to win and say thank you and retire as well. So yeah, the players are going to play for both these players, Argentina and Portugal," Bhutia said.



Asked what separates the two icons from the rest of their generation, Bhutia said, “I think the record, their professionalism, and their attitude. I think they've been some of the... they have been. I think these two have been the role models for all the footballers across the world. I think any young kid playing football in India, these are the two great role models you need to follow. And it's wonderful that we've seen such great footballers in our generation got to watch them.”