Published 10:01 IST, February 12th 2025
Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma Gets Away With Huge Blunder As PSG Beat Brest 3-0 In First Leg Champions League Playoff Match
Paris Saint Germain defeated Brest in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff match by a score of 3-0 thanks to an Ousmane Dembele brace.
Paris Saint Germain and Brest faced off in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff match after both teams finished outside the top 8 during the group stage. The UEFA Champions League has been following a new format from this season onwards which sees the top eight teams from the group stage qualify directly to the round of 16 and teams from 9-24 are required to play playoff matches out of which only eight teams go through. PSG and Brest were amongst them as the two French teams faced off last night. In the end it was PSG who came out on top following a 3-0 win thanks to a brace by Ousmane Dembele.
PSG Beat Brest 3-0 In UCL Playoff First Leg
In the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff match, Paris Saint Germain and Brest met at the Stade du Roudourou. Ousmane Dembele was the difference maker during the match as he continued his prolific form by scoring a brace which helped Paris Saint Germain get a 3-0 win.
The deadlock between the two teams was broken in the 21st minute after PSG were awarded a penalty. Midfielder Vitinha successfully converted the penalty to give PSG the lead. It was in the 45th minute that Dembele got his first goal of the match and 21 minutes later he scored again to make it a brace.
Goalkeeper Donnarumma Gets Away With Huge Blunder
Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma got away with a massive blunder during their match against Brest after he messed up a routine clearance. Donnarumma received a pass from Marquinhos and was under no pressure whatsoever but he kicked the ball straight at the head of the opponent striker.
The ball rolled a few meters wide of the goal as Donnarumma watched on. PSG and Brest are set to meet at the Parc des Princes next week for the second leg of their playoff match.
Updated 10:21 IST, February 12th 2025