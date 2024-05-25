Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo's influence resonates through the streets like no other sports personality globally. His unmatched charisma and exceptional talent have made him an iconic figure. Ronaldo's widespread appeal transcends borders and unites fans, solidifying his status as a legendary figure in the world of football.

WWE wrestlers imitate the famous "Siu" celebration from Cristiano Ronaldo on Smackdown

The WWE recently imitated Cristiano Ronaldo's famous "Siu" celebration on Smackdown, much to the delight of the Portuguese player's admirers. Many people agree that this move is among the most well-known football celebrations ever.

In the 2013 International Champions Cup final, which saw Real Madrid defeat Chelsea 3-1, Ronaldo made his first public display of this celebration motion.

Athletes and celebrities from other sports, such as tennis players like Mohammed Siraj of India, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rodryo, Vinicius Jr., Nick Kyrgios, and Ons Jabeur, have copied the "Siu" celebration, which has spread in and outside the football world.

Supporters expressed their gratitude for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's worldwide influence on social media. A selection of their posts on X may be found here:

Ronaldo’s SIUUU celebration in WWE Smackdown 😭❤️



This guy is the most influential man alive.



Cristiano Ronaldo continues to shine at the pinnacle of his career, defying age with exceptional performance. At 39, he has exhibited remarkable form, showcasing his enduring prowess by securing an impressive 42 goals and 13 assists in 43 appearances for Al-Nassr across various competitions this season. Ronaldo's remarkable athleticism and consistent excellence reaffirm his unmatched status as one of the greatest footballers of all time. Al-Nassr will now face-off against Al-Ittihad and this could mark another clash between CR7 and Karim Benzema, the former Real Madrid stars. The match will take place on Monday, May 27, 2024. This will be end of the season for Ronaldo as he will eye to shift his focus on the Euros 2024, where he will be leading Portugal.