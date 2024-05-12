Brahim Diaz celebrates with Vinicius Junior after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium | Image: AP

Upon taking an unassailable lead in the LA Liga 2023-24 season, Real Madrid will enter the field as champions today. They will take on Granada away from home. While a win or a loss won't matter for Real Madrid for Granada it is a must-win match since they are stuck in the relegation zone. Thus, and intriguing match-up is in the works, it will be interesting to note how Los Blancos' approach will be after winning the league

When will the Granada vs Real Madrid Live Streaming take place?

Granada vs Real Madrid Live Streaming kicks off on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 10 PM IST.

Where will the Granada vs Real Madrid Live Streaming take place?

The Granada vs Real Madrid Live Streaming will take place at the Los Cármenes, Spain.

How to watch the Granada vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Granada vs Real Madrid Live Streaming via JioCinema. The live telecast of the play will be available on Sports 18 & Sports 18 HD.

How to watch the Granada vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Granada vs Real Madrid Live Telecast via ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch the Granada vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the US can watch the Granada vs Real Madrid Live Streaming via viaplay and Premier Sports 1. The Live Stream of the match will be available via the LaLigaTV.

How to watch the Granada vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch the Granada vs Real Madrid Live Streaming via Optus Sport.

Granada vs Real Madrid Premier League Match: Predicted XIs

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Fran Garcia, Camavinga, Modric, Ceballos, Guler, Brahim, Joselu.

Granada predicted XI: Batalla, Mendez, Maouassa, Miquel, Neva, Pellistri, Hongla, Gumbau, Jozwiak, Arezo, Boye.