Published 14:14 IST, August 28th 2024
'GREATEST!': Fans Buzz as Cristiano Ronaldo's Impressive 2021/22 Season Stats with Man Utd Resurface
Supporters are abuzz as Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable 2021/22 season stats with Manchester United resurface, sparking admiration for star's accomplishments.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Manchester United | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:14 IST, August 28th 2024