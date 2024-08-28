sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paralympics 2024 | Bengal Bandh | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 14:14 IST, August 28th 2024

'GREATEST!': Fans Buzz as Cristiano Ronaldo's Impressive 2021/22 Season Stats with Man Utd Resurface

Supporters are abuzz as Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable 2021/22 season stats with Manchester United resurface, sparking admiration for star's accomplishments.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Manchester United | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:14 IST, August 28th 2024