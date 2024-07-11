Published 10:45 IST, July 11th 2024
Gregg Berhalter fired as U.S. men's soccer coach after Copa America first-round exit
Gregg Berhalter was fired as U.S. men's soccer coach after his team's first-round exit from the Copa America flamed doubts he was the right person to remain in charge for the 2026 World Cup. The person spoke on condition of anonymity as the U.S. Soccer Federation had not yet made the announcement.
Coach Gregg Berhalter of the United States directs his players during a Copa America Group C soccer match against Uruguay in Kansas City, Mo. | Image: AP
