sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 10:45 IST, July 11th 2024

Gregg Berhalter fired as U.S. men's soccer coach after Copa America first-round exit

Gregg Berhalter was fired as U.S. men's soccer coach after his team's first-round exit from the Copa America flamed doubts he was the right person to remain in charge for the 2026 World Cup. The person spoke on condition of anonymity as the U.S. Soccer Federation had not yet made the announcement.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gregg Berhalter
Coach Gregg Berhalter of the United States directs his players during a Copa America Group C soccer match against Uruguay in Kansas City, Mo. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

10:45 IST, July 11th 2024