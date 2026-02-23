Guadalajara In Focus As Security Fears Mount After Mexico Kills Cartel Leader 'El Mencho', Will FIFA Relocate 2026 World Cup Games?

Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as “El Mencho”, was killed by Mexican security forces on Sunday and his death has led to massive violence which has engulfed the whole of Mexico. “El Mencho” was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, the most powerful cartel in the country. A Surge of fresh violence has further put the future of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in jeopardy as Guadalajara is all set to host a number of important matches in the tournament.

Killing Of El Mencho Led To Cancellation Of Football Games

As per a Mexican Defence Department statement, “El Mencho” was injured in Tapalpa, Jalisco, about two hours southwest of Guadalajara during the operation and later died while being transported by air to Mexico City. The continuation of violence has already had a drastic effect on sports, as two top-tier games — Queretaro vs. Juarez FC in the men’s tournament and Chivas vs. America in the women’s league had to be postponed, while two matches in the second division had to be called off.

As per the Associated Press, The Mexican Open, an ATP tennis tournament, is scheduled to take place from Monday at the GNP Arena in Acapulco, Guerrero. The Organisers confirmed on Sunday, saying “the tournament’s operation continues as normal.”

Will FIFA Relocate World Cup Matches From Guadalajara?

The Mexican football team is also scheduled to host Iceland in a friendly match at Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro and the match hasn't been called off.

It has also been learnt that FIFA is taking a stock of the situation as violence has gripped multiple Mexican cities, including World Cup host Guadalajara. As per Marca, while FIFA haven't issued any statement, but as per sources, they have raised a concern over the current situation and whether the city of Guadalajara will be able to cope with the rising security threat ahead of a global sporting spectacle. South Korea. Co-hosts Mexico, Spain, Uruguay and Colombia are poised to play at the Estadio Guadalajara.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds in the next couple of months.