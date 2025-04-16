Guirassy's Hattrick Goes In Vain As Barcelona Proceed To UCL Semi-Final Despite Losing 3-1 To Dortmund In Second Leg

It was not the dream ending that Serhou Guirassy and Borussia Dortmund would have wanted as despite winning the match 3-1, FC Barcelona proceeded to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. FC Barcelona had defeated Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the first leg of their quarterfinals which had set up an enormous mountain for Dortmund to climb if they wanted to have any hopes of going to the semifinals. Despite a valiant effort from Dortmund, it was not enough to turn the tie around as Dortmund were eliminated from the UCL.

Barcelona Proceed To Semis Despite Losing To Dortmund

FC Barcelona's first leg win of 4-0 was enough to send them to the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League despite a 3-1 loss in the second leg against Dortmund. FC Barcelona looked sloppy on the ball in the second leg of the quarterfinal and Dortmund were right there to capitalize on it.

Dortmund got a goal early in the game with Serhou Guirassy converting a penalty in the 11th minute. The first half ended with Dortmund leading 1-0 and the aggregate score being 4-1. In the second half, Guirassy scored once again, cutting Barcelona's lead in half. It was just a few minutes later that Barcelona got a massive boost with them getting a goal to their name in the 54th minute thanks to an own goal by Ramy Bensebaini.

Guirassy proceeded to make it a hattrick in the 76th minute but it was to no avail as Barcelona ran away with the game 5-3 on aggregate.

Hansi Flick Congratulates And Praises Borussia Dortmund

Following the match Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick showered praise on Borussia Dortmund and Serhou Guirassy over their performance in the second leg of the quarterfinal.