Inter Miami Star Luis Suarez Discloses Lionel Messi's Retirement Plans Ahead Of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains a mystery. The Inter Miami star guided Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup title in 2022 in Qatar.

Luis Suarez Opens Up On Lionel Messi's Retirement Plans

Messi left PSG to join the MLS side in 2023 and has been ever-present on US soil since his arrival. He helped Inter Miami to lift the Supporter Shield last campaign and but failed to replicate the magic in the MLS playoffs. They remain in contention for the playoffs this season, as Inter Miami are currently 4th in the Eastern Conference. Messi has looked good in the MLS, having netted eight goals in 10 matches, but speculations have been rife over his participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Messi would be 39 when the World Cup starts, and age will definitely be a factor.

Also Read: FC Barcelona Geared Up To Take On Borussia Dortmund In Second Leg Of UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal In Germany

But Luis Suarez spilled the beans on Messi's retirement plans. During an interaction with Ovacion, "Retirement? Leo Messi has that desire to play at the World Cup 2026 with Argentina.

"Messi and I talked about retirement in a joking tone, but he's really looking forward to playing in next year's World Cup. It's hard to talk about a deadline, about an end. A football player has to prepare because he's not ready yet."

Lionel Messi Set To Extend Inter Miami Contract