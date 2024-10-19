sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:36 IST, October 19th 2024

Guirassy's late goal earns Dortmund a Bundesliga win before Real Madrid test in Champions League

Serhou Guirassy scored late as Borussia Dortmund beat promoted St. Pauli 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday, easing some pressure on the club before facing Real Madrid.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Serhou Yadaly Guirassi
Serhou Yadaly Guirassi celebrates with Karim Adeyemi and Emre Can after scoring his side's third goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum at Westfalenstadion | Image: AP
