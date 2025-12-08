Haaland And Norway Set For World Cup Warmup Games In March Against Netherlands, Switzerland

Erling Haaland and Norway will face the Netherlands and Switzerland in March to prepare for a tough World Cup group headed by France, as European teams set their warm-up opponents Monday.

Norway cruised through World Cup qualifying with eight wins and a European-best 37 goals, 16 by Haaland, and will play away to the Dutch on March 27 before hosting the Swiss four days later in Oslo, the Norwegian soccer federation said.

The Netherlands and Switzerland also impressed by finishing top of their qualifying groups, Norway coach Ståle Solbakken noted.

The World Cup draw on Friday placed Norway in a group with France, Senegal, and the winner of a playoff bracket involving Iraq, Bolivia, and Suriname. The playoff will be decided on March 31.

Switzerland will host Germany in Basel on March 27. They drew 1-1 at the European Championship last year in the group stage before both were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

“Switzerland is a great opponent, just three months before our tournament starts, and they will push us hard,” Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

Germany is looking for a new opponent in March after plans to face the Ivory Coast ended when they were drawn into the same World Cup group. It also includes Curacao and Ecuador.