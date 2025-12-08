Mohamed Salah At Risk Of Missing Champions League Tie, Could Be Axed From Liverpool Squad: Report

The friction between Liverpool manager Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah has opened up wounds. Salah confirmed his relationship with the Liverpool manager is broken, and he had been “thrown under the bus” by the club.

Liverpool Could Take Strict Action Against Mohamed Salah

Salah penned a new two-year deal this year, but his performance hasn't been up to the mark, netting just four goals in the Premier League this season. He didn't start in the last three games, and his public outburst has now made things very difficult for him. As per Sky Sports, Salah might be left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad against Inter Milan.

The Egyptian winger arrived at the Melwood Training ground on Monday for the regular training session and a decision over his induction in the UCL squad will be taken later as per the report. The Reds are now 13th in the Champions League table and were humiliated 4-1 by PSV at Anfield. Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been preferred on the right wing by Slot, and the picture will get clearer on Tuesday.

Liverpool Conflict Could See Mohamed Salah Leaving Premier League

Mohamed Salah’s current position may pave the way for other interested clubs to capitalise. According to The Sun, Al Hilal are reportedly considering a move for the 33‑year‑old. Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s high‑profile switch to Al Nassr, the Saudi Pro League has become an elite destination for prime footballers. Several stars, including ex‑Liverpool forward Sadio Mané, have already followed suit — and Salah could well be the next marquee signing to join the league’s growing reputation.

He was the subject of a whopping £150 million bid from a Saudi Pro League club, reportedly. But decided to reject the offer and went on to sign a brand new Liverpool deal.