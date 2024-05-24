Advertisement

The oldest national football competition in the world, the FA Cup, has reached its final stage for this season. Reigning champions of this prestigious tournament, Manchester City, will face their arch-nemesis and city rivals, ‘The Red Devils’ Manchester United, at the iconic Wembley Stadium. The event will air live from Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Saturday, 25th May at 7:30 PM, exclusively on the Sony Sports Network. Football enthusiasts can enjoy this extravaganza in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

This clash will be a repeat of the previous season’s final in the tournament, where these two teams engaged in a thrilling contest, with ‘The Cityzens’ Manchester City emerging victorious and lifting the coveted trophy. In this season's semi-final showdown, Manchester City faced a stern test from Chelsea FC, who posed a threat throughout the match. However, an 84th-minute goal by the ‘Portuguese Magician’ Bernardo Silva sealed another final berth for the ‘Sky Blues’. Meanwhile, Manchester United, after establishing a comprehensive three-goal lead, were stunned by the underdogs, Coventry County, who made an incredible comeback to extend the game to penalties. The might of the Manchester heavyweights once again proved lethal as Manchester United emerged victorious in the penalty shootout.



Manchester City appears unstoppable with a frontline spearheaded by the Norwegian goalscoring machine, Erling Haaland, alongside Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva, with the ‘Belgian Magician’ Kevin De Bruyne supplying precise passes to the forward line. The defensive walls at the back, consisting of Ruben Dias, Gvardiol, and Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, provide much-needed solidity to the team. Manchester United boasts a dynamic force upfront, with Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo providing support from the wings, and the lynchpin of all their attacks, Bruno Fernandes, contributing with his intelligent play. Scotland international Scott McTominay has proven to be a silent hero for the Manchester faithful, delivering crucial goals at pivotal moments.



In recent Manchester derbies, Manchester City has dominated, winning seven out of nine encounters across all competitions. However, Erik Ten Hag’s men have shown decisiveness in crucial games, causing upsets to their opponents. Therefore, this clash is poised to be an encounter for the ages, with both teams giving their all to achieve glory.



The festivities will commence an hour early for football fans in India, with the beloved show ‘Football Extraaa’ going LIVE on-air to highlight key details, crucial moments, and much more. Catch all the electrifying drama and high adrenaline action in the EMIRATES FA CUP 2023/24 – Final, exclusively on the Sony Sports Network.

Which TV channel will telecast THE EMIRATES FA CUP 2023/24 - Final in India?

THE EMIRATES FA CUP 2023/24 - Final will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) on Saturday, 25th May at 7:30 PM.

Where can I stream THE EMIRATES FA CUP 2023/24 - Final online in India?

THE EMIRATES FA CUP 2023/24 – Final can be streamed live on Sony LIV in India.