Lionel Messi, Argentina Favourites to Win FIFA World Cup 2026; France's Kylian Mbappe Predicts

FIFA World Cup 2026: There is no doubt that Lionel Messi-led Argentina are one of the clear favourites to win the ongoing tournament and France's Kylian Mbappe does not think otherwise. Mbappe was recently asked about who he think are the favourites. Mbappe reckoned for whichever team Messi is playing would be favourites. That is a big statement coming from Mbappe.

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‘Argentina are the clear favorites’

"As long as a player like Lionel Messi is playing in a tournament, the team he represents will always be the favorite. Argentina are the clear favorites to win the World Cup this time. In my opinion, there is no player greater than Lionel Messi. He is one of the all-time greats," Mbappe told reporters.