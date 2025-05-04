Harry Kane Wins First-ever Trophy of His Career as Bayern Munich Crowned Bundesliga Champions for 2024-25 Season

An AI-generated image of Harry Kane with the Bundesliga title. | Image: X/Grok

England football team captain Harry Kane has finally won the first trophy of his career after Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions for the 2024-25 season on Sunday (May 4).

Bayern's title win was sealed after Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 3-3 draw by Freiburg, therefore making it impossible for them to overhaul Bayern's points total atop the table.

Bayern could have sealed the title a day prior had they beaten RB Leipzig but they were also held to a 3-3 draw and their wait for the title had to wait a little longer.

It also marks the first first-division title for head coach Vincent Kompany, who was brought in to the club in the summer of 2024.

Landmark Day for Harry Kane

Yet this trophy will mean more to Kane, who is without a doubt one of the best strikers of his generation but had never laid his hands on a trophy prior to this.

The fact that he came through the youth academy of and spent a number of years in Tottenham Hotspur, his boyhood club, did not help.

Spurs are a side that have not won a trophy since 2008 when the lifted the League Cup, and Kane spent what were arguably his prime years at the club.

To make matters worse, his first season at Bayern saw them lose the title to a rampant Leverkusen side coached by Xabi Alonso.

But his wait for a trophy finally ends this season!

Bayern's Dominance Returns

The trophy is also noteworthy for Bayern as they endured a trophyless season in 2023-24 - their first since the 2010-11 season.

Bayern have such a dominance over the league that them not winning the title is seen as a shock.