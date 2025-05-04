Premier League: Cole Palmer Scores First Goal Since January as Chelsea Beat Liverpool to Boost Champions League Hopes

Chelsea stunned recently-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in a game that served as a huge boost to their chances of making it to the Champions League next season.

Enzo Fernandez gave Chelsea the lead just 3 minutes into the game, before an own goal from Jarell Quansah doubled their lead. Virgil van Dijk pulled one back for the visitors with 6 minutes to go but a Cole Palmer penalty in the dying moments of the game ensured there was no hiccup and Chelsea took all 3 points.

The result leaves Chelsea in fifth, level on points and goal difference with Newcastle United in fourth but 3 points ahead of Nottingham Forest who have a game in hand.

Palmer Returns to Form

Aside from the result, the big talking point for Chelsea fans was the return to form of Cole Palmer.

The attacking midfielder, often Chelsea's most reliable forward in terms of goals and assists, had a goal drought across competitions that stretched back to January 2025.

However, he did look much livelier on the day, even playing a key pass for the first goal that Chelsea scored.

He even hit the post at one point and caused plenty of trouble for the Liverpool defence with his dribbling and passes.

So when Moises Caicedo won a penalty in the final minute of injury time, Chelsea fans waited with bated breath as Palmer stepped up to take it.

Goalkeeper Alisson guessed right but Palmer's penalty was well struck and he could not prevent the goal drought from ending.

Sluggish Liverpool Rightly Punished

Given Liverpool had already sealed the league, many expected them to not play at 100% - but their performance was poor regardless.

They never recovered from conceding early and despite stringing together some good passages of play, never threatened the goal either.