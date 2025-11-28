'Has A Week To Save His Job': Former Liverpool Veteran Warns Club Manager Arne Slot Ahead Of Premier League Clash Against West Ham

Arne Slot's side, Liverpool, have lost nine of their last 12 games across all competitions. Despite their poor performance so far this season, Slot still has the fans' support and is backed up by the club management. However, that might soon change as Liverpool is scheduled to face West Ham, Sunderland, and Leeds United in their next three outings.

Liverpool veteran Jamie Carragher recently shared that the Liverpool manager might have one week to turn the tide around for the Anfield side. He also pointed fingers at the club hierarchy and claimed that they have created an unbalanced team despite spending big in the summer.

Jamie Carragher On Liverpool's Underwhelming Performance

The veteran player also shared that the club didn't sack managers who had helped them to win trophies; however, the times have changed now, and the drop in standards should not be acceptable.

Writing in his Telegraph column, the football pundit shared, "Arne Slot has a week to save his job. It is hard to believe that sentence is being written, but Liverpool’s next three games are against West Ham United, Sunderland, and Leeds United. Anything fewer than seven points will make an already unacceptable situation untenable. No matter how much goodwill the manager has, L'pool Football Club cannot sustain the drop in standards witnessed over the past three months."

He further added, "Since the start of this season, Slot has seemed intent on taking the team in a direction which is not in L'pool winning tradition. It felt wrong on day one of this season, and it has led to a mess right now. Questions will also be asked of those above Slot."

Carragher Blamed Liverpool Parties For The Drop

The football pundit blamed the parties hosted by the club in Dubai and Ibiza before the final league-winning match last season. Carragher claimed that the parties should have been scheduled for after their final match with Crystal Palace and not before that, adding that while it looked good on social media, the team's poor performance following that looks bad on the club.