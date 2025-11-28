'Inter Are The Strongest Team In The Champions League Right Now': Atletico Madrid Boss Snubs Arsenal, Names Serie A Club Toughest Opponent In UCL

On Wednesday night, Simeone's team clenched a hard-earned 2-1 victory over the Italian side. Following the match, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone named Inter Milan as the strongest club currently playing in the Champions League.

This was Inter Milan's first defeat in the UCL this season, thus making the English side, Arsenal, the only undefeated club in the Champions League this season after their 3-1 win over Bayern Munich.

When asked if he believed that Inter was a strong team, manager Simone shared, "There's no doubt about it. Inter are the strongest team in the Champions League right now. That's why we played a first half to hinder their play. We knew that in the second half we could express our full repertoire, with top-class players like Griezmann, Sorloth, and Nico Gonzalez, who came on very well and allowed us to score in the final move."

Notably, the Spanish club boss had previously declared Arsenal as the best team his side faced this season after they lost 4-0 at the Emirates.

Diego Simeone Changed His Stance

Earlier this season, Atletico Madrid was thrashed by Arsenal at home. Following that match, the manager praised the team and admitted that the English side was probably the strongest opponent they had faced this season.

The manager shared, "Yes, I would say the best team we have faced this season. They compete so well, their players run and run, and they have quality all over the pitch. They deserved to win today, and I want to congratulate them."

Arsenal Remain As The Only Undefeated Side In UCL