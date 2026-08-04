Has Gianni Infantino Approached Donald Trump After FIFA World Cup Selloff Plans Put Leadership At Risk?

Gianni Infantino's proposal to sell a stake as part of a controversial FIFA World Cup investment drew adverse reactions worldwide. The FIFA chief had proposed launching a commercial entity called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) to manage marquee events like the World Cup and the Club World Cup. The initial plan was to sell up to a 20% stake, raising up to the tune of $4.2 billion, but after severe backlash, that plan has now been shelved.

FIFA Boss Gianni Infantino Sought Donald Trump's Help

Amid growing calls, Infantino has reportedly reached out to US President Donald Trump in a bid to save his office. The New York Post reported Infantino wanted to have a discussion with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. But later, Dylan Johnson, who currently serves as Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs, denied all the reports.

The likes of UEFA and AFC have already called out Infantino publicly and denounced his wrongdoings. UEFA even sent a warning to FIFA and threatened FIFA with legal action. The English Football Association is also reportedly ready to withdraw their support for the FIFA chief.

FIFA Denied Reports Of Seeking Donald Trump's Help?

But FIFA rejected all the allegations.

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A FIFA source spoke to Fox News and confirmed there has been no contact—scheduled or otherwise—with Rubio or officials in the Trump administration. The governing body has yet to issue an official statement regarding this matter. The 2026 FIFA World Cup was embedded in a number of controversies.

Folarin Balogun's red card was overturned after a Donald Trump phone call to Infantino just ahead of the Belgium Round of 16 tie. A number of referring decisions also came under the scanner and raised eyebrows during the footballing extravaganza.

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