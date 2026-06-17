Hattrick Hero Lionel Messi Sinks Algeria At Kansas City, La Albiliceleste Starts FIFA World Cup Defence In Majestic Style
Lionel Messi has scored his first FIFA World Cup hattrick as Argentina have defeated Algeria 3-0 at Kansas City Stadium.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Lionel Messi has scored his first FIFA World Cup hattrick as Argentina have defeated Algeria 3-0 at Kansas City Stadium. The Argentine star has now 16 goal in World Cups and is now level with Miroslav Klose in the all-time World Cup goal-scoring list.
Argentina enjoyed lion share of possession and Algeria hardly threaten Emiliano Martinez in goal.
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