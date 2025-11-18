'He's Proven It At Real Madrid': Al Ittihad Star Backs The Rumored France National Team Head Coach

Gianni Infantino congratulates gives a medal to Karim Benzema during the awarding ceremony of the FIFA Club World Cup final at Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium | Image: AP

With head coach Didier Deschamps set to leave the France National team following the 2026 World Cup, the management has been looking for options to fill in the current coach's shoes. Recently, reports suggest that the higher-ups have decided on a suitable candidate, who is set to take charge immediately after the conclusion of the upcoming tournament.

As per reports, former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is likely to take over the national team after Deschamps' contract with the national team expires. While reacting to the rumors, Karim Benzema, who had played under Zidane during his spell at Bernabeu, shared that the latter is the best possible option available.

In an interview with Spanish outlet AS, Benzema shared, "I think he has everything it takes to be there. He's proven it at Real Madrid. There's a different coach now, but I think Zidane is number one."

The French National team is yet to make an official announcement about their next coach.

Karim Benzema On His Possible Return To Real Madrid

The former Madrid player was asked if there was any possibility of his return to his former club. The Frenhman shared that if club president, Florentino Perez, ever called him, he would not be able to say no. He explained, "He's someone I can never say no to. Florentino is special."

The player also praised current club manager Xabi Alonso, having shared the dressing room with him once as a teammate.

