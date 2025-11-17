World Cup Winner and Former Real Madrid Coach Set To Replace Didier Deschamps As France Head Coach Post FIFA WC 2026 - Report

As reported by AS, former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is close to making his return to the pitch side as the new head coach of the France National Team. As per reports, Zidane will be replacing the current coach, Didier Deschamps, post-World Cup 2026.

As per the reports, Zidane has an agreement with the French National Team management and will take over as the manager immediately after the conclusion of the upcoming World Cup.

The veteran player has been out of a job since his time with Real Madrid in 2021, and has hinted for months that he is ready to make his return as a coach. When asked about his plans to return as a manager, the World Cup winner shared, "It will happen soon. Very soon."

Earlier this year, Didier Deschamps announced that he would be leaving the France National team. Deschamps took charge of the national team in 2012 and won the 2018 World Cup.

Didier Deschamps' Time With The France National Team

Since taking over the charges in 2012, Deschamps has experienced several highs and lows with the national team. He helped the team reach the 2016 Euro and 2018 World Cup Finals and even lifted the coveted World Cup trophy in 2018. Additionally, he also faced some low points with the team, as he faced several questions about tactical rigidity following France's surprising exit from Euro 2020 in the round of 16.

Zidane Could Be An Ideal Replacement

The former Real Madrid boss experienced major success at Bernabeu during his time with the Los Blancos. Under his guidance, the club lifted the Champions League trophy for three consecutive years, making him the only manager to ever achieve that milestone.